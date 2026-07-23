Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Shares Down 8.4% - Here's What Happened

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM - Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.7340. 719,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,284,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Get ASM alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $13.00 to $10.25 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 7.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.29 million, a P/E ratio of 286.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 106,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 82,613 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,801,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $3,433,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $1,896,000. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company's stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based precious metals producer and explorer focused on the mining of silver, gold and copper. The company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Avino Mine, situated near the historic town of Avino in the state of Durango, Mexico. Avino's operations encompass underground and open‐pit mining, milling and tailings reprocessing, delivering a diversified metal output. In addition to silver and gold production, the Avino Mine yields significant copper by-product credits, enhancing overall project economics.

Beyond its core Mexican operations, Avino holds interests in several exploration and development properties across North America.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Avino Silver & Gold Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avino Silver & Gold Mines wasn't on the list.

While Avino Silver & Gold Mines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here