Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $182.01, but opened at $157.16. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $166.84, with a volume of 2,092,503 shares.

The business services provider reported ($8.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.14) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($14.35) earnings per share.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Avis Budget Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Avis Budget Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue topped estimates and grew year‑over‑year, showing demand resilience despite a large GAAP loss — revenue $2.53B vs. $2.43B consensus. Zacks: Revenue Beat

Q1 revenue topped estimates and grew year‑over‑year, showing demand resilience despite a large GAAP loss — revenue $2.53B vs. $2.43B consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Trading was briefly halted this morning under an LULD pause (a mechanical price‑limit mechanism), which can amplify volatility when trading resumes.

Trading was briefly halted this morning under an LULD pause (a mechanical price‑limit mechanism), which can amplify volatility when trading resumes. Neutral Sentiment: Recent extreme price action stemmed from a short‑squeeze that sent CAR from ~$148 in late March to a $847.70 intraday high, then sharply lower; that prior squeeze increases trading risk and uncertainty for investors. 247WallStreet: Short Squeeze Context

Recent extreme price action stemmed from a short‑squeeze that sent CAR from ~$148 in late March to a $847.70 intraday high, then sharply lower; that prior squeeze increases trading risk and uncertainty for investors. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS missed expectations: a loss of $8.01 vs. consensus loss of $7.14, which triggered the immediate sell‑off in premarket/open trading and drove heavy downside pressure. 247WallStreet: Stock Plummets After Earnings

Q1 EPS missed expectations: a loss of $8.01 vs. consensus loss of $7.14, which triggered the immediate sell‑off in premarket/open trading and drove heavy downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Pentwater executed large, multi‑day sales of CAR stock (recent filings show millions of shares sold across several days), adding supply pressure and signaling some insiders reduced exposure. SEC: Pentwater Filing

Major shareholder Pentwater executed large, multi‑day sales of CAR stock (recent filings show millions of shares sold across several days), adding supply pressure and signaling some insiders reduced exposure. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment has hardened: multiple downgrades and a consensus "Strong Sell" remain, leaving limited near‑term analyst support for a sustained rebound. MarketBeat: Analyst Coverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAR. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and an average price target of $124.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAR

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, major shareholder Pentwater Capital Management L sold 3,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.74, for a total value of $1,468,462.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,177,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,710,140,854. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $178,503.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 50.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3,914.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 214 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.01.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company's roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Avis Budget Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avis Budget Group wasn't on the list.

While Avis Budget Group currently has a Strong Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here