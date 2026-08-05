Avis Budget Group, Inc. operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company’s roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958. In 2006, the two brands were brought together under Avis Budget Group, Inc. to enhance scale and operational efficiency. Since the merger, the company has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to expand its product portfolio, including the integration of Zipcar’s car-sharing network and the addition of ancillary services such as roadside assistance, insurance and customizable fleet management offerings.

Avis Budget Group maintains a geographically diversified footprint, serving customers in approximately 180 countries and territories. Its network encompasses thousands of rental locations at airports, urban centers and resorts, supported by a corporate headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company’s global operations are organized into regional segments covering North America, Europe, Central America, Asia Pacific and Latin America. This structure enables localized pricing, marketing and customer service tailored to regional travel patterns and regulatory environments.

Governed by a board of directors and led by an experienced executive leadership team, Avis Budget Group continues to invest in technology and sustainability initiatives. The company has introduced connected-car telematics, digital reservation platforms and electric vehicle offerings across select markets. By combining its established brand equity with data-driven tools and strategic innovations, Avis Budget Group aims to optimize fleet utilization, enhance customer convenience and support long-term growth in the global mobility sector.

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