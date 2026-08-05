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Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Price, News & Analysis

Avis Budget Group logo
$138.67 -2.46 (-1.74%)
Closing price 04:00 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$138.40 -0.27 (-0.20%)
As of 06:52 PM Eastern
Extended trading is trading that happens on electronic markets outside of regular trading hours. This is a fair market value extended hours price provided by Massive. Learn more.
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About Avis Budget Group Stock (NASDAQ:CAR)

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Key Stats

Today's Range
$138.28
$141.49
50-Day Range
$137.44
$190.46
52-Week Range
$85.96
$847.70
Volume
295,931 shs
Average Volume
1.57 million shs
Market Capitalization
$4.90 billion
P/E Ratio
N/A
Dividend Yield
N/A
Price Target
$132.75
Consensus Rating
Reduce

Company Overview

Avis Budget Group, Inc. operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company’s roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958. In 2006, the two brands were brought together under Avis Budget Group, Inc. to enhance scale and operational efficiency. Since the merger, the company has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to expand its product portfolio, including the integration of Zipcar’s car-sharing network and the addition of ancillary services such as roadside assistance, insurance and customizable fleet management offerings.

Avis Budget Group maintains a geographically diversified footprint, serving customers in approximately 180 countries and territories. Its network encompasses thousands of rental locations at airports, urban centers and resorts, supported by a corporate headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company’s global operations are organized into regional segments covering North America, Europe, Central America, Asia Pacific and Latin America. This structure enables localized pricing, marketing and customer service tailored to regional travel patterns and regulatory environments.

Governed by a board of directors and led by an experienced executive leadership team, Avis Budget Group continues to invest in technology and sustainability initiatives. The company has introduced connected-car telematics, digital reservation platforms and electric vehicle offerings across select markets. By combining its established brand equity with data-driven tools and strategic innovations, Avis Budget Group aims to optimize fleet utilization, enhance customer convenience and support long-term growth in the global mobility sector.

AI Generated. May Contain Errors.

Avis Budget Group Stock Analysis - MarketRank™

See Top-Rated MarketRank™ Stocks
30th Percentile Overall Score

CAR MarketRank™: 

Avis Budget Group scored higher than 30% of companies evaluated by MarketBeat, and ranked 530th out of 653 stocks in the industrials sector. Scores are calculated by averaging available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation.

  • Consensus Rating

    Avis Budget Group has received a consensus rating of Reduce. The company's average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no strong buy ratings, no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings.

  • Upside/Downside

    The consensus price target for Avis Budget Group is close to its current price, suggesting limited near-term upside or downside.

  • Amount of Analyst Coverage

    Avis Budget Group has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

  • Read more about Avis Budget Group's stock forecast and price target.

  • Earnings Growth

    Earnings for Avis Budget Group are expected to grow by 265.09% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $6.17 per share.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. the Market

    The P/E ratio of Avis Budget Group is -7.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. Sector

    The P/E ratio of Avis Budget Group is -7.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

  • Percentage of Shares Shorted

    30.96% of the float of Avis Budget Group has been sold short.

  • Short Interest Ratio / Days to Cover

    Avis Budget Group has a short interest ratio ("days to cover") of 11.26, which indicates bearish sentiment.

  • Change versus previous month

    Short interest in Avis Budget Group has recently increased by 3.54%, indicating that investor sentiment is decreasing.

  • Dividend Yield

    Avis Budget Group does not currently pay a dividend.

  • Dividend Growth

    Avis Budget Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

  • News Sentiment

    Avis Budget Group has a news sentiment score of 0.07. This score is calculated as an average of sentiment of articles about the company over the last seven days and ranges from 2 (good news) to -2 (bad news). This is a lower news sentiment than the 0.65 average news sentiment score of Industrials companies.

  • News Coverage This Week

    MarketBeat has tracked 21 news articles for Avis Budget Group this week, compared to 8 articles on an average week.

  • Search Interest

    8 people have searched for CAR on MarketBeat in the last 30 days. This is an increase of 300% compared to the previous 30 days.

  • MarketBeat Follows

    1 people have added Avis Budget Group to their MarketBeat watchlist in the last 30 days.

  • Insider Buying vs. Insider Selling

    In the past three months, Avis Budget Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

  • Percentage Held by Insiders

    50.48% of the stock of Avis Budget Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

  • Percentage Held by Institutions

    96.35% of the stock of Avis Budget Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

  • Read more about Avis Budget Group's insider trading history.
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CAR Stock News Headlines

Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Pentwater Capital Management Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 29, 2026 - CAR
 |  prnewswire.comhttps://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/levi--korsinsky-reminds-pentwater-capital-management-investors-of-the-pending-class-action-lawsuit-with-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-september-29-2026---car-302843927.html
Avis Budget Group, Inc. Notice of September 29, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline
August 4 at 10:50 PM  |  globenewswire.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/08/05/3339005/6713/en/avis-budget-group-inc-notice-of-september-29-2026-application-deadline-for-class-action-lawsuit-contact-lewis-kahn-esq-at-kahn-swick-foti-llc-before-application-deadline.html
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August 5 at 1:00 AM  |  Profits Run (Ad)
ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Avis Budget Group, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Pentwater Capital Management LP - CAR
August 4 at 8:05 PM  |  globenewswire.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/08/05/3338987/673/en/rosen-a-longstanding-law-firm-encourages-avis-budget-group-inc-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action-against-pentwater-capital-management.html
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action on Behalf of Investors in Avis Budget Group, Inc. – CAR
August 4 at 4:29 PM  |  globenewswire.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/08/04/3338869/1087/en/pomerantz-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-on-behalf-of-investors-in-avis-budget-group-inc-car.html
Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Encourages Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) Shareholders To Inquire About Securities Fraud Class Action
August 4 at 1:50 PM  |  tmcnet.comhttps://www.tmcnet.com/usubmit/2026/08/04/10425147.htm
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC. (CAR) INVESTOR ALERT Investors With Large Losses in Avis Budget Group, Inc. Should Contact Bernstein Liebhard LLP To Discuss Their Rights
August 4 at 12:47 PM  |  globenewswire.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/08/04/3338672/0/en/avis-budget-group-inc-car-investor-alert-investors-with-large-losses-in-avis-budget-group-inc-should-contact-bernstein-liebhard-llp-to-discuss-their-rights.html
Avis Budget Group, Inc. Notice of September 29, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline
August 3 at 7:18 PM  |  businesswire.comhttps://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260803557323/en/avis-budget-group-inc.-notice-of-september-29-2026-application-deadline-for-class-action-lawsuit---contact-lewis-kahn-esq.-at-kahn-swick-foti-llc-before-application-deadline/
See More Headlines

CAR Stock Analysis - Frequently Asked Questions

Avis Budget Group's stock was trading at $128.32 on January 1st, 2026. Since then, CAR stock has increased by 8.1% and is now trading at $138.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July, 28th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.07. Avis Budget Group's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Read the conference call transcript.

Avis Budget Group's top institutional shareholders include Assenagon Asset Management S.A. (0.10%). Insiders that own company stock include Pentwater Capital Management L, Joseph A Ferraro, Bernardo Hees, Edward P Linnen, Izilda P Martins, Ravi Simhambhatla and Lynn Krominga.
View institutional ownership trends.

Shares of CAR stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, Fidelity, and Vanguard Brokerage Services.

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some other companies that Avis Budget Group investors own include Tesla (TSLA), NVIDIA (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Netflix (NFLX) and Visa (V).

Company Calendar

Last Earnings
7/28/2026
Today
8/05/2026
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2026
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Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
NASDAQ
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Ground Transportation
Sub-Industry
Passenger Ground Transportation
Current Symbol
NASDAQ:CAR
CIK
723612
Web
www.avisbudgetgroup.com
Phone
(973) 496-4700
Fax
302-636-5454
Employees
25,000
Year Founded
1946

Price Target and Rating

Average Price Target for Avis Budget Group
$132.75
High Price Target
$170.00
Low Price Target
$95.00
Potential Upside/Downside
-4.3%
Consensus Rating
Reduce
Rating Score (0-4)
1.50
Research Coverage
10 Analysts

Profitability

EPS (Trailing Twelve Months)
($18.17)
Trailing P/E Ratio
N/A
Forward P/E Ratio
82.05
P/E Growth
N/A
Net Income
-$889 million
Net Margins
-5.43%
Pretax Margin
-4.56%
Return on Equity
N/A
Return on Assets
-0.37%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
N/A
Current Ratio
0.81
Quick Ratio
0.81

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
$11.83 billion
Price / Sales
0.41
Cash Flow
$103.49 per share
Price / Cash Flow
1.34
Book Value
($95.51) per share
Price / Book
-1.45

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
35,326,000
Free Float
17,493,000
Market Cap
$4.90 billion
Optionable
Optionable
Beta
1.92

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This page (NASDAQ:CAR) was last updated on 8/5/2026 by MarketBeat.com Staff.
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