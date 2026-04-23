Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $443.94, but opened at $402.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $123.00. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $291.0020, with a volume of 2,642,220 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $142.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $124.00.

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Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In related news, major shareholder Pentwater Capital Management L bought 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,060,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,987,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $375,824,046. The trade was a 11.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $178,503.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Avis Budget Group this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 1,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 214 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 38.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.49.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company's roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

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