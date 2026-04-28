Avista (AVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $644.50 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Avista (NYSE:AVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avista had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, analysts expect Avista to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Avista Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.37. 108,673 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,346. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05. Avista has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Avista's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Avista's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Avista from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Avista from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Avista in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avista has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVA

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,768 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $71,038.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,552.18. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 619.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company's stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

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