Avista (AVA) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avista (NYSE:AVA - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Avista to announce earnings of $0.2294 per share and revenue of $426.9270 million for the quarter. Avista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.720 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Avista (NYSE:AVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 10.75%.The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avista to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Avista Stock Performance

NYSE AVA opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business's 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. Avista has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.25.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.4925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Avista's payout ratio is 78.49%.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other news, SVP Wayne O. Manuel sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $65,281.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,521 shares in the company, valued at $431,150.58. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,236 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,829,000 after buying an additional 582,742 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Avista by 1,723.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 442,427 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 418,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avista by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,896 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $197,032,000 after buying an additional 398,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,533,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Avista by 216.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,238 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 326,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Weiss Ratings raised Avista from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on Avista in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avista from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Avista from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

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Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

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