Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 119,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session's volume of 75,844 shares.The stock last traded at $16.93 and had previously closed at $17.01.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVVIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Aviva from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aviva from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on AVVIY

Aviva Trading Down 0.4%

The business's 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Aviva

Aviva plc OTCMKTS: AVVIY is a UK-based multinational insurance company headquartered in London that provides a broad range of life and general insurance products, retirement solutions and investment management services. The company operates a diversified insurance business that includes individual and group life protection, health and income protection, home and motor insurance, workplace benefits, pensions and savings products. Aviva also offers asset management services through its investment arm, which manages assets on behalf of its insurance businesses and third-party clients.

Aviva traces its identity to a series of mergers and the consolidation of longstanding insurers, and it uses the Aviva brand across its operating markets.

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