Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.88 and last traded at $77.3690, with a volume of 210780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.65.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Zacks Research raised Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Avnet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avnet

Avnet Trading Up 0.8%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.03 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Avnet's payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Avnet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,896 shares of the company's stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,873 shares of the company's stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 53.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc NASDAQ: AVT is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet's offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

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