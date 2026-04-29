Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.4 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Avnet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.33.

View Our Latest Report on Avnet

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.15. Avnet had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Avnet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Avnet's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 584 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 21.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc NASDAQ: AVT is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet's offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

Further Reading

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