Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 778,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session's volume of 1,142,988 shares.The stock last traded at $79.5160 and had previously closed at $78.28.

The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.15. Avnet had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS.

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Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Avnet's payout ratio is 57.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Avnet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.33.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Avnet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 53.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc NASDAQ: AVT is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet's offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

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