Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.20. Avolta shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 15,301 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Avolta from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUFRY

Avolta Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books.

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