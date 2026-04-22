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Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Avolta logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) shares gapped down pre-market from $6.69 to an open of $6.20 and last traded at $6.20 on a volume of 15,301 shares.
  • UBS upgraded the stock to "buy" on Feb. 17, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" (one Strong Buy, one Buy).
  • The stock's 50‑day moving average is $6.21 (near the current price) and 200‑day is $5.84, while liquidity is weak (quick ratio 0.38, current ratio 0.68) and debt/equity is 1.47, indicating leverage concerns.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.20. Avolta shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 15,301 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Avolta from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUFRY

Avolta Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About Avolta

(Get Free Report)

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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