Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.650-0.65 EPS.

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Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.70 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 636.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 939.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 371.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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