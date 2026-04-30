Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.550-2.70 EPS.

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Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE AXTA opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 7.39%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.70 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXTA

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 636.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 939.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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