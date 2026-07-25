Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.76 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.70 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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