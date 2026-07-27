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Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Down 7.2% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Axcelis Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Axcelis Technologies shares fell 7.2% to $124.50, with trading volume down 93% from the average. The stock is below its 50-day moving average of $157.13 but remains above its 200-day average of $121.99.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with three Buy ratings, two Holds and one Sell; the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $130.25.
  • The company slightly exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $0.72 in EPS and $198.96 million in revenue, while revenue rose 3.3% year over year. Insiders sold 34,795 shares worth about $5.34 million over the past 90 days, although institutional investors own nearly 90% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) was down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.96 and last traded at $124.50. Approximately 50,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 713,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley Financial raised Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 7.8%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $157.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 11.93%.The firm had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 1,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.70, for a total transaction of $177,284.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,281.10. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,586 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $249,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,119,713.28. This represents a 18.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,383. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 78,756 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company's stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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