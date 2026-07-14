Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:AXIN) Stock Price Up 0.1% - Here's Why

Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:AXIN - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 39,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 36,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 has an average rating of "Sell".

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Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.31.

Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:AXIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXIN. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company's stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 549,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 77,571 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 538,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 201,753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 249,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $5,035,000.

Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 NASDAQ: AXIN is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ. As a blank‑check company, its primary purpose is to raise capital through a public offering and to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination or similar transaction with one or more operating businesses. The company itself does not conduct traditional operating activities prior to a completed business combination.

Typical activities for a SPAC like Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 include sourcing potential acquisition targets, performing due diligence, structuring a merger or acquisition, and providing a vehicle through which private companies can access public markets.

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