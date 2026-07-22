AxoGen (AXGN) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect AxoGen to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $67.0990 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $61.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.85 million. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $46.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXGN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of AxoGen from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AxoGen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AXGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Johnson sold 11,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $478,023.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,023. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $70,162.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,996,987.60. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,792. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 287.8% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in AxoGen by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 189.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company's stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen's offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

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