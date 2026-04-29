AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXGN. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of AxoGen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.63.

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AxoGen Price Performance

AXGN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 343,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AxoGen has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $45.83.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $61.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.85 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

In other news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 5,221 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $171,457.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 262,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,629,728.04. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 287.8% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in AxoGen by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting AxoGen

Here are the key news stories impacting AxoGen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue beat expectations: AxoGen reported $61.46M in revenue vs. consensus ~$57.85M, indicating continued demand for its surgical products and potential top-line momentum. AxoGen, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 revenue beat expectations: AxoGen reported $61.46M in revenue vs. consensus ~$57.85M, indicating continued demand for its surgical products and potential top-line momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcript are available for deeper read — useful for assessing management commentary on volumes, margins and the missing guidance detail. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings materials and call transcript are available for deeper read — useful for assessing management commentary on volumes, margins and the missing guidance detail. Neutral Sentiment: Company stated it updated FY2026 guidance, but the item set provided here did not include clear numeric guidance — investors will look for the full guidance detail in filings/remarks. AxoGen, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Company stated it updated FY2026 guidance, but the item set provided here did not include clear numeric guidance — investors will look for the full guidance detail in filings/remarks. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: reported EPS of $0.07 vs. consensus ~$0.11–$0.12, and the company remains unprofitable on a net margin and ROE basis — this EPS shortfall is the primary near-term catalyst pushing sentiment lower. AxoGen (AXGN) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates

EPS miss: reported EPS of $0.07 vs. consensus ~$0.11–$0.12, and the company remains unprofitable on a net margin and ROE basis — this EPS shortfall is the primary near-term catalyst pushing sentiment lower. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded AxoGen from "hold" to "strong sell," which can trigger additional selling and put pressure on price targets and investor confidence. Zacks.com

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen's offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

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