AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market outperform" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target indicates a potential upside of 19.92% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXGN. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on AxoGen from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded AxoGen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AxoGen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.63.

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AxoGen Trading Down 0.7%

AxoGen stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 343,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,610. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.39 and a beta of 0.98. AxoGen has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $45.83. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $61.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.85 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 5,221 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $171,457.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,781 shares in the company, valued at $8,629,728.04. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 287.8% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in AxoGen by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AxoGen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue beat expectations: AxoGen reported $61.46M in revenue vs. consensus ~$57.85M, indicating continued demand for its surgical products and potential top-line momentum. AxoGen, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 revenue beat expectations: AxoGen reported $61.46M in revenue vs. consensus ~$57.85M, indicating continued demand for its surgical products and potential top-line momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcript are available for deeper read — useful for assessing management commentary on volumes, margins and the missing guidance detail. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings materials and call transcript are available for deeper read — useful for assessing management commentary on volumes, margins and the missing guidance detail. Neutral Sentiment: Company stated it updated FY2026 guidance, but the item set provided here did not include clear numeric guidance — investors will look for the full guidance detail in filings/remarks. AxoGen, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Company stated it updated FY2026 guidance, but the item set provided here did not include clear numeric guidance — investors will look for the full guidance detail in filings/remarks. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: reported EPS of $0.07 vs. consensus ~$0.11–$0.12, and the company remains unprofitable on a net margin and ROE basis — this EPS shortfall is the primary near-term catalyst pushing sentiment lower. AxoGen (AXGN) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates

EPS miss: reported EPS of $0.07 vs. consensus ~$0.11–$0.12, and the company remains unprofitable on a net margin and ROE basis — this EPS shortfall is the primary near-term catalyst pushing sentiment lower. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded AxoGen from "hold" to "strong sell," which can trigger additional selling and put pressure on price targets and investor confidence. Zacks.com

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen's offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

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