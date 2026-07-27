Axon Enterprise (AXON) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $876.4250 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $502.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.81. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $339.01 and a 52 week high of $885.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 201.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $535.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $725.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Elizabeth Reid Coughlin sold 1,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $753,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,501,640. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 49,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,855,000. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,527,983. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Further Reading

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