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Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Mark Coleman Sells 6,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Axsome Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Axsome Therapeutics director Mark Coleman sold 6,000 shares on June 1 at an average price of $230.30, totaling about $1.38 million. After the sale, he still held 35,140 shares, worth roughly $8.09 million.
  • Coleman also made two other recent sales, including 5,537 shares on June 2 and 6,000 shares on May 29, indicating a series of insider transactions in a short period.
  • Axsome shares fell to $222.16 in Tuesday trading after the insider sale news. The stock has been volatile, but analysts still mostly rate it a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $251.26.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM - Get Free Report) Director Mark Coleman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $1,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,092,742. The trade was a 14.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mark Coleman sold 5,537 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $1,236,910.43.
  • On Friday, May 29th, Mark Coleman sold 6,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $1,400,760.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM traded down $8.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.16. 603,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,341. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.59. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $238.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $196.96 and its 200 day moving average is $176.15.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.10 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.59% and a negative return on equity of 267.16%. The firm's revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $242.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.26.

View Our Latest Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,763,000 after purchasing an additional 472,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 84.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,334,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,082,000 after purchasing an additional 609,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,591,000 after purchasing an additional 282,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome's pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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