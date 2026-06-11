Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $256.00 and last traded at $246.34, with a volume of 741228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.64.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $242.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.58 and a 200 day moving average of $180.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.59% and a negative return on equity of 267.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total value of $53,165.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,689.06. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.09, for a total transaction of $7,922,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,867 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,938.03. The trade was a 43.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,400 shares of company stock worth $26,595,598. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,646 shares of the company's stock worth $507,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,763,000 after acquiring an additional 472,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,334,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,082,000 after acquiring an additional 609,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,591,000 after acquiring an additional 282,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome's pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Axsome Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Axsome Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Axsome Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here