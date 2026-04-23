AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.10 and last traded at $86.94, with a volume of 15843614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.97.

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Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of AXT to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut AXT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXT

AXT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -181.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). AXT had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.24 million. Analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXT

In other AXT news, Director David C. Chang sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $770,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 112,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,344,026.32. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 159,536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $6,911,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,482,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $107,521,886.16. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 502,278 shares of company stock valued at $21,196,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,505,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $85,775,000 after buying an additional 930,526 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,738,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,187,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 1,314.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 904,599 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 840,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maytree Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth $11,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company's stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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