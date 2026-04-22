AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.89%.The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.24 million.

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AZZ Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.73. 281,271 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,818. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. AZZ has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $141.18.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AZZ's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

AZZ declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AZZ from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AZZ from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Noble Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 25,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total value of $3,182,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 158,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,986.78. This trade represents a 13.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,923 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $397,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,728. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in AZZ by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 1,145.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

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