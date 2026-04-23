AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $142.55 and last traded at $142.24, with a volume of 32225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.91.

The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. AZZ had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.500-7.000 EPS.

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AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AZZ's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

AZZ announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Key AZZ News

Here are the key news stories impacting AZZ this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AZZ from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AZZ from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AZZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $397,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,042,728. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total transaction of $3,182,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,134,986.78. This represents a 13.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in AZZ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in AZZ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AZZ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,882 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average is $116.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

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