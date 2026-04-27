B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Down 7.2% - Time to Sell?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTG's stock price dropped 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 3,032,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,122,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.78.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$8.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Down 7.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.60.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTG last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5596659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. B2Gold's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, insider Randall Chatwin sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,199 shares in the company, valued at C$44,942.75. The trade was a 76.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider William Lytle sold 272,373 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.32, for a total transaction of C$2,266,143.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$324,272. The trade was a 87.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 583,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,821,759 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market.

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