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Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Babcock International Group logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped down pre-market from $16.01 to $14.98 and last traded at $15.34 on light volume (889 shares), remaining below its 50‑day and 200‑day SMAs of $17.72 and $17.41.
  • Citigroup upgraded Babcock from "hold" to strong-buy (Mar 31), and the stock's consensus rating on MarketBeat is currently Strong Buy.
  • The firm shows near‑unit leverage with a debt‑to‑equity of 0.97 and weak short‑term liquidity (quick ratio 0.74, current ratio 0.82).
  • Interested in Babcock International Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $14.98. Babcock International Group shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 889 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCKIY

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group plc is a leading global provider of critical, complex engineering support services. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company specializes in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure and assets across defence, emergency services, transport, and energy sectors. Through a combination of technical expertise, asset management and specialist training, Babcock supports customers through the full lifecycle of their projects, from initial concept and procurement to long-term through-life support.

The company's core activities encompass maritime and naval support, including the maintenance and refit of warships; aerospace services such as aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); and land-sector operations covering armoured vehicle support, munitions management and training solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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