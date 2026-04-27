Backblaze (BLZE) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Backblaze to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $37.7880 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Backblaze Price Performance

Backblaze stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. Backblaze has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at $426,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Backblaze by 17.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Backblaze by 32.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 202,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Backblaze by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Backblaze by 13.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 139,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Backblaze from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Backblaze from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Backblaze

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things.

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