Backblaze (BLZE) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Backblaze to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $39.9350 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.78 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. On average, analysts expect Backblaze to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of BLZE stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.76 million, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.55. Backblaze has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLZE shares. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Backblaze from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised Backblaze from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Backblaze

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 1,388.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things.

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