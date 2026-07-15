Badger Meter (BMI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $220.2040 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $220.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $112.09 and a 1 year high of $249.56.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Badger Meter's payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Key Badger Meter News

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Bronstein, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, and others, announced or promoted class-action claims against Badger Meter over alleged securities-law violations, increasing legal uncertainty for shareholders.

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Bronstein, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, and others, announced or promoted class-action claims against Badger Meter over alleged securities-law violations, increasing legal uncertainty for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Several notices emphasize an August 3, 2026 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status, keeping the lawsuit in focus and potentially creating near-term headline risk for Badger Meter (BMI) .

Several notices emphasize an August 3, 2026 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status, keeping the lawsuit in focus and potentially creating near-term headline risk for . Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky alleged an “order pull-forward” scheme may have inflated valuations by up to $129 per share, a claim that could further damage investor confidence if widely followed.

Levi & Korsinsky alleged an “order pull-forward” scheme may have inflated valuations by up to $129 per share, a claim that could further damage investor confidence if widely followed. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on Badger Meter to $109 and maintained an underweight rating, reflecting a cautious view from one analyst but adding only incremental pressure versus the litigation headlines.

Barclays lowered its price target on Badger Meter to $109 and maintained an underweight rating, reflecting a cautious view from one analyst but adding only incremental pressure versus the litigation headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage, including a Zacks note, points to the recent share pullback versus the broader market, but the immediate driver appears to be legal overhang rather than a fresh operational update.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Badger Meter from $173.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Badger Meter from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Maxim Group downgraded Badger Meter from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Badger Meter from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Badger Meter

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other news, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.53 per share, with a total value of $258,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,480.28. The trade was a 4.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Htwe purchased 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.13 per share, for a total transaction of $197,421.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 7,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $882,936.39. This trade represents a 28.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 6,628 shares of company stock worth $777,128 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,011.9% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company's stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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