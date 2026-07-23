Bae Systems (BAESY) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $20.8759 billion for the quarter.

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Bae Systems Stock Up 0.1%

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49. Bae Systems has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAESY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bae Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered Bae Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bae Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bae Systems stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,051 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Bae Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

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