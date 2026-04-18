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Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Stock Price Up 1% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) were up 1% on Friday, trading as high as GBX 101.75 and last at GBX 101.50, with volume ~705,886 shares (about 9% above the average).
  • The trust is a closed‑ended equity fund managed by Edinburgh Partners that invests in public value stocks across Europe (excluding the UK) using a bottom‑up, fundamental approach focused on restructuring and profitability improvements.
  • Key metrics include a market capitalization of £300.89 million, P/E of 21.10, 50‑day/200‑day moving averages of GBX 99.73/104.51, quick ratio 4.20, current ratio 1.63, debt‑to‑equity 14.77 and beta 1.41.
  • Five stocks we like better than Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust.

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU - Get Free Report) were up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 101.75 and last traded at GBX 101.50. Approximately 705,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 647,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 99.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock selection approach, focusing on companies which seek to benefit from restructuring, cost cutting, and other profitability improvements to create its portfolio.

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Right Now?

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