Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Stock Price Up 1% - Should You Buy?

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Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc ( LON:BGEU Get Free Report ) were up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 101.75 and last traded at GBX 101.50. Approximately 705,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 647,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 99.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock selection approach, focusing on companies which seek to benefit from restructuring, cost cutting, and other profitability improvements to create its portfolio.

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