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Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Baillie Gifford US Growth logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) reached GBX 311, last trading at GBX 309.53 on volume of 273,052 shares and was up about 1.7% from the prior close of GBX 304.50.
  • Valuation and technicals: The trust has a market capitalization of £856.53 million, a P/E of 15.62 and beta of 0.65, with a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.31.
  • Investment focus: The trust targets long-term capital growth from US companies, may invest up to 50% of assets in private companies, and typically combines up to 90 holdings with 30+ listed securities.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Baillie Gifford US Growth.

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 311 and last traded at GBX 309.53, with a volume of 273052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304.50.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Stock Up 1.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of £856.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 285.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.31.

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported GBX (1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baillie Gifford US Growth had a net margin of 88.83% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims to produce long-term capital growth by investing predominantly in equities of companies which are incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in the United States of America. The maximum amount which may be invested directly in private companies shall not exceed 50% of the total assets of the Company, measured at the time of investment. We are bottom-up, growth investors with a long-term horizon. The portfolio consists of direct holdings in listed securities and private companies in up to a combined maximum of 90 companies or funds, typically with 30 or more listed security holdings.

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