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Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Baillie Gifford US Growth logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 313 and last at GBX 307.50 on a volume of 586,854 shares.
  • The trust has a market cap of £854.84 million, a P/E of 15.59 and a beta of 0.65, and is trading above its 50-day (GBX 287.30) and 200-day (GBX 283.44) simple moving averages.
  • Baillie Gifford US Growth aims for long-term capital growth by investing predominantly in US equities (up to 50% directly in private companies) and recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX (1.20) with a ROE of 7.17% and a net margin of 88.83%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 313 and last traded at GBX 307.50, with a volume of 586854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 287.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.44. The company has a market cap of £854.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported GBX (1.20) EPS for the quarter. Baillie Gifford US Growth had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 88.83%.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims to produce long-term capital growth by investing predominantly in equities of companies which are incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in the United States of America. The maximum amount which may be invested directly in private companies shall not exceed 50% of the total assets of the Company, measured at the time of investment. We are bottom-up, growth investors with a long-term horizon. The portfolio consists of direct holdings in listed securities and private companies in up to a combined maximum of 90 companies or funds, typically with 30 or more listed security holdings.

See Also

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