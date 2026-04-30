Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv Sells 254,110 Shares of Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Stock

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL - Get Free Report) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 254,110 shares of Heartflow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $7,752,896.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,194,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $311,020,404.48. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 948,757 shares of Heartflow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $27,732,167.11.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 797,133 shares of Heartflow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $23,411,796.21.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 2,000,000 shares of Heartflow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100,000.00.

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Heartflow Price Performance

Shares of HTFL stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 1,494,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,590. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -14.95. Heartflow, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $41.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartflow

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartflow by 100.0% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartflow during the first quarter worth $613,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Heartflow by 35.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartflow by 564.8% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 278,681 shares of the company's stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 236,761 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartflow by 1.4% during the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the company's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Heartflow from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Heartflow from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Heartflow from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartflow has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HTFL

About Heartflow

HeartFlow, Inc NASDAQ: HTFL is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company's core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow's analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow's cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

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