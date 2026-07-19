Baker Hughes (BKR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Sunday

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Sunday, July 26th. Analysts expect Baker Hughes to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $6.5069 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.17%.The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Baker Hughes's payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Zacks Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 5,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $326,751.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,327.34. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 181,411 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $10,599,844.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 703,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,102,232.92. This trade represents a 20.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,910 shares of company stock valued at $22,420,797. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 83,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,481 shares of the company's stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company's stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm's roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE's oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

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