Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

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Baker Hughes Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,102,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,667,479. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Baker Hughes's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 272,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $16,025,801.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 866,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,938,242.76. This represents a 23.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria Georgia Magno sold 5,063 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $298,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at $918,367.20. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 590,251 shares of company stock worth $35,311,023 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,409,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,796,586,000 after buying an additional 937,614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,698,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,292,000 after buying an additional 982,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,635,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,896,000 after buying an additional 4,278,573 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,034,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,398,000 after buying an additional 257,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,867,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,305,000 after buying an additional 189,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company's stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm's roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE's oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

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