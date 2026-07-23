Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Baldwin Insurance Group to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $492.3280 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $532.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Baldwin Insurance Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 3.6%

BWIN opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Baldwin Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The firm's fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWIN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised Baldwin Insurance Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baldwin Insurance Group

Insider Activity at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $2,756,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baldwin Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWIN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company's stock.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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