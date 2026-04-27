Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $524.44 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.75 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Baldwin Insurance Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Baldwin Insurance Group has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $45.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Paul Eugene Sparks purchased 15,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,920.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 996,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,027,202.60. This represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 119,987 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $2,549,723.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baldwin Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWIN

About Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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