Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Baldwin Insurance Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, Director Paul Eugene Sparks purchased 15,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 996,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,027,202.60. The trade was a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $2,756,381.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 321,987 shares of company stock worth $6,831,404 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.14% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baldwin Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,543,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,278,000 after buying an additional 2,439,118 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 11,089.9% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,717,538 shares of the company's stock worth $37,683,000 after buying an additional 1,702,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,918,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,200 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,467,000 after acquiring an additional 659,433 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,376.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 619,292 shares of the company's stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 577,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company's stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $19.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $45.16.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.07 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Baldwin Insurance Group's revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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