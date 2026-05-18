Ball (NYSE:BALL) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to "Overweight" Rating

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.54.

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Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. Ball has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, SVP Fauze Villatoro acquired 1,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $100,055.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,778 shares in the company, valued at $888,818.78. The trade was a 12.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $710,275.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,118.36. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ball by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 957,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Ball by 287.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 43,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 32,447 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Ball by 67.9% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 117,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company's stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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