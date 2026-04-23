Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $11.8995 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 3:30 AM ET.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, analysts expect Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $26.20.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 626.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria's payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,288,196 shares of the bank's stock valued at $142,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,318 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 1,819.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,616,734 shares of the bank's stock valued at $84,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,481,671 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 439,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 36.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,212,776 shares of the bank's stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 326,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 53.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,089,572 shares of the bank's stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 378,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company's stock.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria NYSE: BBVA is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain's largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA's core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

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