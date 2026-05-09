Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

BBVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 28.21%. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 626.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria's payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria NYSE: BBVA is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain's largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA's core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

Further Reading

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