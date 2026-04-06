Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BPCGY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $9.95. Banco Comercial Portugues shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 3,321 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Banco Comercial Portugues from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Comercial Portugues presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BPCGY

Banco Comercial Portugues Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.27.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português SA, operating under the Millennium bcp brand, is the largest private banking institution in Portugal. Headquartered in Porto, it offers a broad range of universal banking services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Core product lines include deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment cards and digital banking platforms. The group also provides private banking and wealth management solutions through dedicated advisory centres.

In the corporate segment, Millennium bcp delivers a portfolio of services that spans trade finance, project and structured finance, treasury operations and cash management, alongside specialised lending and structured solutions.

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