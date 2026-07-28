Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior NYSE: BLX, known as Bladex, reported record second-quarter 2026 net income of $66.5 million, up 18% from the prior quarter, as commercial portfolio growth and higher fee income more than offset continued pressure on lending margins.

Chief Executive Officer Jorge Salas said the quarter showed the company’s strategy moving from planning into execution, citing record commercial lending, deposits and non-interest income. Adjusted return on equity reached 16.4% in the quarter, while the bank reaffirmed its full-year adjusted ROE guidance of 14% to 15%.

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Portfolio and Deposit Growth Reach New Highs

Bladex’s commercial portfolio rose to a record $13 billion at the end of the second quarter, increasing 8% from the first quarter, 20% from a year earlier and 17% since year-end. Loans increased 8% sequentially to $10.5 billion, while contingencies rose 11% to $2.3 billion.

Chief Financial Officer Annette van Hoorde said growth was broad-based across loans and contingencies and was supported by trade finance and medium-term lending. Panama and Argentina led quarter-over-quarter growth, with additional contributions from the Dominican Republic, Peru and Brazil. No individual country represented more than 14% of total exposure, she said.

About 65% of the commercial portfolio is scheduled to mature within 12 months, maintaining the bank’s predominantly short-term profile. The commercial bond portfolio was broadly stable at $226 million, as management said it continued to favor lending opportunities over additional investment purchases.

Deposits also reached a record, rising 8% sequentially to $7.9 billion and accounting for approximately 64% of total funding. Yankee certificate of deposit balances approached $2 billion. During the quarter, the bank introduced Green Yankee CDs, whose proceeds are allocated to eligible green assets originated by its commercial team.

Margin Pressure Persists, While Fee Income Surges

Net interest income increased 4% from the first quarter to $73.3 million, supported by higher average loan balances. However, net interest margin declined 10 basis points sequentially to 2.24%, while net interest spread fell to 1.64%.

Management attributed the margin decline to higher average liquidity and competitive pressure on short-term lending spreads. Salas told analysts that the bank’s credit appetite had not changed, but said it would not pursue volume solely to increase growth targets. The company retained its portfolio growth guidance while it seeks greater visibility into the second half of the year.

Salas said more structured lending products, including supply-chain finance, factoring, accounts receivable financing and commercial prepayments, should become a larger portion of business over time. Medium-term syndicated and project finance transactions also provide higher spreads and more fee opportunities, he said.

Non-interest income excluding hedging derivatives rose 86% sequentially to a record $25.1 million, representing 25.4% of total revenue. Fees and commissions totaled $23.3 million.

Letters of credit and guarantees generated $9.5 million, supported by increased trade finance activity and the distribution of a letter-of-credit facility.

Credit commitments contributed $5.2 million, primarily from project finance and medium-term committed facilities.

Structuring and distribution fees totaled $7.9 million, with seven transactions completed across six countries.

Client derivatives generated $1.3 million as pilot transactions linked to structured client transactions gained traction.

Van Hoorde said Bladex mobilized approximately $2.2 billion year to date through structuring and distribution activity while retaining 26% of that volume on its balance sheet. Salas cautioned that syndication-related revenue can vary by quarter because transaction closings may shift between reporting periods.

Credit Quality Remains Sound Despite Higher Provisions

Provision expense increased to $8.6 million from $4.7 million in the first quarter, primarily reflecting portfolio growth and a specific exposure that moved into Stage 3. Stage 1 exposures represented 98.4% of total credit exposure, or $14.2 billion, at quarter-end.

Stage 3 exposures rose to $75 million, or 0.5% of total exposure, primarily due to a single Brazilian petrochemical client that had previously been under enhanced monitoring. Van Hoorde said the bank reduced its bilateral loan exposure to the client, while the remaining deferred-payment letter of credit was reclassified to Stage 3 and remained reserved.

The quarter included $8.6 million in write-offs related to two fully reserved commercial loans, which did not create an additional impact on quarterly results, along with $1.1 million in recoveries from prior write-offs. Total reserves ended the quarter at $93.8 million, covering impaired credits by 1.25 times. Management said it does not expect nonperforming loans to rise from current levels and expects coverage to move toward 1.5 to 1.6 times by year-end.

Investment Plan and Outlook

Operating expenses rose 8% sequentially to $23.8 million as Bladex continued investments in strategic initiatives. Revenue growth exceeded expense growth, improving the efficiency ratio to 24.1% from 26.5% in the first quarter. The company expects the full-year ratio to be between 27% and 28% as spending is weighted toward the second half.

Salas said the first phase of the bank’s new online banking platform is operating and the company is gradually adding letters-of-credit clients. Bladex is also close to onboarding two additional correspondent banking clients. Management said meaningful funding-cost benefits from operational deposits are expected later in the broader strategic plan, rather than immediately.

Despite geopolitical trade tensions, inflation concerns and competitive lending conditions, Salas said the bank’s outlook for the rest of 2026 remains broadly unchanged. The company plans to manage margin pressure through disciplined growth, deposit gathering, broader fee income and cost controls while maintaining its stated full-year guidance.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, commonly known as BLADEx and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BLX, is a multilateral financial institution dedicated to promoting foreign trade and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Panama City, the bank provides specialized trade finance solutions to corporate clients and financial institutions, helping to facilitate cross-border transactions across key markets in the region. Its services encompass import and export financing, supply chain solutions, project and structured finance, as well as treasury and risk management products.

Established in 1977 by a consortium of 20 Latin American and Caribbean governments in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), BLADEx has a mandate to support economic development through trade facilitation.

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