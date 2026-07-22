Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1954 per share and revenue of $4.1744 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts: Sign Up

Banco Santander Brasil Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE BSBR opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.32.

Banco Santander Brasil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1045 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Banco Santander Brasil from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSBR

Insider Activity at Banco Santander Brasil

In related news, insider Eduardo Alvarez Garrido sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $40,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $134,126.43. This trade represents a 23.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mario Roberto Opice Leao bought 276,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,458.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 536,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,887,720.38. The trade was a 106.52% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 500,251 shares of company stock worth $2,651,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander Brasil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,826 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,805 shares of the bank's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,772,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,090 shares of the bank's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company's stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country's major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Banco Santander Brasil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Banco Santander Brasil wasn't on the list.

While Banco Santander Brasil currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here