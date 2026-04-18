Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

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View Our Latest Research Report on BSBR

Banco Santander Brasil Price Performance

Banco Santander Brasil stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Banco Santander Brasil has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.32. The company's fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Cezar Augusto Janikian sold 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $99,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $314,673.09. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Soares Ishii sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83.30. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 207,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,422 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander Brasil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd now owns 9,770,322 shares of the bank's stock valued at $59,697,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 17.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,957,288 shares of the bank's stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 430,531 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,772,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,735,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 99.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 327,261 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 163,314 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Banco Santander Brasil

Here are the key news stories impacting Banco Santander Brasil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a special dividend of $0.1064 per ADS payable May 18 to holders of record April 23 (ex-dividend April 23) — a near-term cash return that can support the share price. MarketBeat article

Company announced a special dividend of $0.1064 per ADS payable May 18 to holders of record April 23 (ex-dividend April 23) — a near-term cash return that can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen upgraded BSBR from Buy to Strong-Buy (March 27), which could attract buyers if investors follow that research. Wall Street Zen upgrade

Wall Street Zen upgraded BSBR from Buy to Strong-Buy (March 27), which could attract buyers if investors follow that research. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: Weiss Ratings cut BSBR to Hold while coverage overall averages to a "Hold" rating — this produces balanced pressure rather than a clear directional catalyst. Weiss Ratings

Analyst coverage is mixed: Weiss Ratings cut BSBR to Hold while coverage overall averages to a "Hold" rating — this produces balanced pressure rather than a clear directional catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional moves show small-scale repositioning: several funds added or trimmed modest stakes in recent quarters (institutional ownership ~14.5%), which is not a large directional change.

Institutional moves show small-scale repositioning: several funds added or trimmed modest stakes in recent quarters (institutional ownership ~14.5%), which is not a large directional change. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders executed sizable stock sales in March (timing/pricing near $5.79–$5.95): Jean Paulo Kambourakis sold 36,721 shares (~$216k), cutting his stake by ~53.7%. SEC filing

Multiple insiders executed sizable stock sales in March (timing/pricing near $5.79–$5.95): Jean Paulo Kambourakis sold 36,721 shares (~$216k), cutting his stake by ~53.7%. Negative Sentiment: Ana Paula Vitali Janes Vescovi sold 38,000 shares (~$220k) on March 19, trimming her holding by ~52.8%. SEC filing

Ana Paula Vitali Janes Vescovi sold 38,000 shares (~$220k) on March 19, trimming her holding by ~52.8%. Negative Sentiment: Alexandre Guimaraes Soares sold 35,443 shares (~$210k) on March 19, a ~54.8% reduction. SEC filing

Alexandre Guimaraes Soares sold 35,443 shares (~$210k) on March 19, a ~54.8% reduction. Negative Sentiment: Other insider disposals include Alexandre Teixeira De Araujo (20,156 shares), VP Cezar Augusto Janikian (17,000 shares), Eduardo Alvarez Garrido (16,500 shares) and Michele Soares Ishii (12,000 shares); these aggregated sales raise governance/insider-confidence questions for some investors. Sample SEC filing

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country's major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

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