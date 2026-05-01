Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander Chile from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander Chile from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Santander Chile from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander Chile from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander Chile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 832,647 shares of the bank's stock worth $22,065,000 after acquiring an additional 555,919 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,561,544 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,603,000 after acquiring an additional 488,676 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,064,274 shares of the bank's stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 349,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,827 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 187,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,585 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 139,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company's stock.

Banco Santander Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander Chile stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Banco Santander Chile has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander Chile had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 24.57%.The business had revenue of $787.51 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander Chile

Banco Santander Chile NYSE: BSAC is one of the leading financial institutions in Chile and a key component of the global Santander Group. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial lending, deposit accounts, credit cards, wealth management, insurance products and corporate banking solutions. Headquartered in Santiago, it operates an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital platforms to serve individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations across the country.

Originally founded as Banco de Santiago in the late 1970s, the institution became part of the Santander Group following the privatization wave in Chile during the late 1980s.

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