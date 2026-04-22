Banco Santander (SAN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Banco Santander to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $17.4826 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:00 AM ET.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.89 billion. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Banco Santander Price Performance

SAN stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Banco Santander Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.1473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 254.0%. Banco Santander's payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Santander from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2,038,075.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,643,158 shares of the bank's stock valued at $63,438,000 after buying an additional 7,642,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 225.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,100,768 shares of the bank's stock worth $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,145 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,778,086 shares of the bank's stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,109,418 shares of the bank's stock worth $658,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,432 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 8.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,029 shares of the bank's stock worth $134,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company's stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA NYSE: SAN is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe's largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group's core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

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