Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.100-8.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bancorp also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.900-5.900 EPS.

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Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.47. 433,670 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company's 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Bancorp will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other Bancorp news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 4,500 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $239,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 150,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,004,440.88. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic C. Canuso acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.54 per share, with a total value of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,871.26. This represents a 14.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,080 shares of company stock valued at $548,933. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank's stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,929 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,183 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company's stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

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